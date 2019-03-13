Media player
The photos that made Moon landings possible
This summer will mark 50 years since Neil Armstrong became the first person to walk on the moon. That achievement capped off decades, if not centuries, of fascination with the Earth’s nearest neighbour.
The Hudson River Museum in New York has been looking at how humans have captured the Moon in photographs over the years. Recently Marc Taylor, the manager of science programmes, took us for a tour.
Produced by Mat Morrison, edited by Bill McKenna and filmed by Henry Morton
Photos courtesy of Hudson River Museum
13 Mar 2019
