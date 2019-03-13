Media player
Felicity Huffman at LA courthouse over college cheating scam
Actress Felicity Huffman is among more than 40 people charged in a US college cheating scam.
The alleged scheme involved helping students cheat on university entrance exams, as well as getting non-athletic students admitted on fake athletic scholarships.
The actress appeared in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday and was released on $250,000 bail.
13 Mar 2019
