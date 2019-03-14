Scene outside home of killed 'mob boss'
Frank Cali killing: Scene outside home of New York 'mob boss'

Frank Cali, reputed to be the head of the Gambino crime family, has been gunned down outside his house in New York.

Police say he was shot six or seven times in the affluent Staten Island neighbourhood of Todt Hill and then run over by a blue vehicle. He died later in hospital.

Investigators have sealed off the scene of the shooting. They say the motive is not yet known.

