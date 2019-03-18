Avalanches
Video

Avalanches

The US state is seeing an unusual number of avalanches right now - and this week's "bomb cyclone" storm brought more snow and potential danger.

Dr Ethan Greene from Colorado Avalanche Information Center explains what's been happening.

