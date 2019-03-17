Joe Biden in 2020 candidacy slip
Video

US election 2020: Joe Biden's candidacy slip

At a dinner with Democrats in the US state of Delaware, former US Vice President Joe Biden left everyone wondering: has he mistakenly announced his 2020 presidential bid?

Mr Biden, who is widely expected to run for the White House in the next election, quickly corrected himself.

  • 17 Mar 2019
