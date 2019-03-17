Joe Biden in 2020 candidacy slip

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US election 2020: Joe Biden's candidacy slip
At a dinner with Democrats in the US state of Delaware, former US Vice President Joe Biden left everyone wondering: has he mistakenly announced his 2020 presidential bid?
Mr Biden, who is widely expected to run for the White House in the next election, quickly corrected himself.
17 Mar 2019
Share
