How US university admissions are broken
The US university admissions process is in the spotlight following the scandal over wealthy parents allegedly cheating to get their children into elite colleges.

It's an extraordinary case of life imitating art for the stars of Admissions, a play about using privilege to rig the system. The actors, and the Brooking Institution's Richard Reeves, explain how things are broken.

  • 19 Mar 2019
