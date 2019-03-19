Houston chemical fire to rage for days
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Houston chemical fire to rage for days

Firefighters are tackling a huge fire at a chemical plant near Houston, Texas.

The fire started with a leaking tank on Sunday, and officials say the blaze could continue for two more days.

The tanks on fire contain the chemicals naphtha and xylene which are used in gasoline and solvents.

  • 19 Mar 2019