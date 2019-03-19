Mexico has one gun shop. So how come all the murders?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Mexico has one gun shop. So how come all the murders?

There were more than 33,000 killings in Mexico in 2018 - but there's only one legal gun store in the country.

US weapons are feeding the crisis in Mexico - as is a high demand for drugs in the US.

Video by Angélica M Casas

  • 19 Mar 2019
Go to next video: The deadly trade killing Mexicans and Americans