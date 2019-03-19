Media player
Mexico has one gun shop. So how come all the murders?
There were more than 33,000 killings in Mexico in 2018 - but there's only one legal gun store in the country.
US weapons are feeding the crisis in Mexico - as is a high demand for drugs in the US.
Video by Angélica M Casas
19 Mar 2019
