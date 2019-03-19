Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bolsonaro and Trump swap football shirts
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is visiting US President Donald Trump at the White House.
Mr Trump said the two countries had "never been closer" in the Oval Office, where the two leaders exchanged football shirts featuring each other's names.
Mr Bolsonaro has been nicknamed "Trump of the Tropics" for his controversial comments. The far-right former army captain has insulted different groups, including women and gay people.
-
19 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47633049/jair-bolsonaro-and-donald-trump-swap-football-shirtsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window