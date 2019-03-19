Bolsonaro and Trump swap football shirts
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is visiting US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Mr Trump said the two countries had "never been closer" in the Oval Office, where the two leaders exchanged football shirts featuring each other's names.

Mr Bolsonaro has been nicknamed "Trump of the Tropics" for his controversial comments. The far-right former army captain has insulted different groups, including women and gay people.

