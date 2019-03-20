Three children dropped to safety from fire

Media player
Three children dropped to safety from apartment fire in Iowa
Dramatic bodycam video shows police officers catching children from a third floor apartment fire in the US state of Iowa. All three youngsters and their mother were safely rescued.
20 Mar 2019
