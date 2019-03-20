Video

US President Donald Trump has used a visual aid to highlight how much territory he says the Islamic State group has lost in the Middle East since his election day.

He claimed there was a "tiny spot" remaining that would be "gone by tonight".

Mr Trump also confirmed that about 400 troops would remain in Syria, split between two areas.

