US President Donald Trump has used a visual aid to highlight how much territory he says the Islamic State group has lost in the Middle East since his election day.
He claimed there was a "tiny spot" remaining that would be "gone by tonight".
Mr Trump also confirmed that about 400 troops would remain in Syria, split between two areas.
20 Mar 2019
