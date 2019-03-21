Coming soon... The Mueller Report

Media player
Any day now, former FBI Director Robert Mueller is expected to release the long-awaited results of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
As the 22-month US political thriller nears its dramatic finale, here's a reminder of the main characters.
21 Mar 2019
