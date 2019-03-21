Media player
Justin Trudeau apologises for eating chocolate during vote
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was caught eating a chocolate bar during a marathon vote in parliament. He said sorry after being reminded that only water may pass one's lips in the chamber.
21 Mar 2019
