Rare super bloom stuns visitors in Southern California
The golden poppy display came after a heavy rain season that has finally freed the state from a seven-year drought. But this year's bloom is drawing too many visitors in what the mayor has dubbed a "poppy apocalypse". The canyon was temporarily shut down but has now been reopened with new rules for visitors.
22 Mar 2019
