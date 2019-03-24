Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jon Sopel: 'The headline is the president is in the clear'
The BBC's North America Editor Jon Sopel explains what the reaction has been to the Mueller report's release.
-
24 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47688431/jon-sopel-the-headline-is-the-president-is-in-the-clearRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window