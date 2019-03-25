'This is why people don't look for our murdered and missing'
Lissa Yellowbird-Chase reflects on her experiences being "the bad guy" and "the good guy" as an amateur sleuth navigating the complexities of investigations on reservation land.

Video by Colleen Hagerty

  • 25 Mar 2019
