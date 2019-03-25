Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'All you know is he's gone': Searching for Joe Bruce
Joe Bruce went missing in North Dakota since June 2018. With little leads from authorities, his family is hoping to find him by organising their own searches.
Video by Colleen Hagerty
-
25 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47700744/all-you-know-is-he-s-gone-searching-for-joe-bruceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window