Smollett: 'I've been truthful since day one'

Jussie Smollett: 'I have been truthful since day one'
Prosecutors have dropped all charges against US actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a racist and homophobic attack.
The Empire actor attended a court hearing in Chicago on Tuesday, where a judge sealed the case.
Mr Smollett, 36, pleaded not guilty this month to 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to police.
Smollett thanked his supporters outside the courtroom, and told reporters: "I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of."
26 Mar 2019
