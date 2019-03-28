Striking the right note
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians go on strike

Musicians in the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (CSO) have been on strike for three weeks after months of negotiations failed to reach an agreement over pay and pensions.

The CSO's leadership has called the musicians' demands "unreasonable," while orchestra members warn that the board's plans would hamper their ability to attract and retain high-level players.

  • 28 Mar 2019
Go to next video: Female pilot inspires musical set on 9/11