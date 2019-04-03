What happened to Olivia Lone Bear?
In 2017, Olivia Lone Bear went missing. Why did it take a volunteer to finally bring her body home, nine months later?

The BBC’s Colleen Hagerty looks at how families of missing Native Americans are turning to social media to aid their searches.

  03 Apr 2019
