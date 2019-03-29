Trump: 'Russian hoax is finally dead'
In his first campaign rally since a summary of the Mueller report was released, US President Donald Trump lashed out at the investigation.

Mr Trump told a crowd of thousands gathered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, "the Russian hoax is finally dead".

A summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report concluded that President Trump's "campaign did not conspire" with Russia during the 2016 election, but did not exonerate him of obstruction of justice.

  • 29 Mar 2019