How this boy's funny faces made him a China star
How does an eight-year-old from Minneapolis become so famous in China that he gets mobbed every time he visits? By pulling faces.
The expressions of Gavin Thomas are used as memes in China where people are sometimes too polite to say what they really think.
Video by Jimmy Tam
01 Apr 2019
