Stampede at rapper's vigil in LA
A vigil for rapper Nipsey Hussle has ended in a stampede, with a number of people injured in the incident.
Mourners gathered outside a clothing store, which the 33-year-old rapper owned and was where he was shot and killed.
02 Apr 2019
