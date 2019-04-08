Media player
'Losing everything has made me stronger'
In November 2018, the Camp Fire swept through Butte County, California, destroying the town of Paradise.
Officials estimate it could take a decade to fully rebuild the town – but five months later, the survivors are slowly starting to return.
The BBC met up with three families who lost their homes in Paradise to see what life looks now.
Video by Colleen Hagerty
