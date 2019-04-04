Media player
Why the Moon makes us all romantics
For centuries, the Moon has been a source of fascination and inspiration for poets and artists. To mark 50 years since the first man stepped on the lunar surface, New York's Hudson River Museum is showing the impact the Moon has had on American art.
The BBC went on a tour with chief curator Laura Vookles. The exhibition The Color of the Moon: Lunar Painting in American Art runs until 12 May.
Video edited by Joni Mazer Field
04 Apr 2019
