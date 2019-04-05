The city battling over a homeless shelter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The city battling over a homeless shelter

A new homeless shelter has been proposed in San Francisco, and some local residents are not happy.

The proposed centre will provide 200-beds in a city with more than 7,000 homeless people.

Video journalist: Cody Melissa Godwin

  • 05 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Homeless swept up in US capital clean-up