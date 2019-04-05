The city battling over a homeless shelter
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The city battling over a homeless shelter

The proposed centre will provide 200-beds in a city with more than 7,000 homeless people.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 05 Apr 2019