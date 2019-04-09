Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Barr: Mueller declined to review my letter
In testimony before Congress, US Attorney General William Barr says his team offered the special counsel, Robert Mueller, the chance to review his four-page summary of the Mueller report before it was made public.
-
09 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47871461/barr-mueller-was-offered-to-review-my-letter-but-declinedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window