Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
California officer saves choking baby
Officer Cappell responded to a call of a choking baby in Culver City, California. Upon arriving, the baby's older sister led him to the car where her mother struggled to help her sister breathe.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
09 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47875363/bodycam-footage-shows-california-police-officer-saving-infantRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window