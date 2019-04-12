Fans pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Nipsey Hussle: Thousands remember rapper in Los Angeles

Family, friends, fans and community members said goodbye to Nipsey Hussle in Los Angeles with a memorial procession through the city.

The rapper and entrepreneur was killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store in March.

  • 12 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Nipsey Hussle's girlfriend pays tribute