'World's largest plane' takes to the air
The world's largest aeroplane by wingspan has taken to the air.

The aircraft built by Stratolaunch is designed to act as a flying launch pad for satellites.

Its wingspan measures 385ft (117m) and on its maiden flight the jet reached speeds of about 170mph (274km/h).

  • 14 Apr 2019
