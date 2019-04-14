'World's largest plane' takes to the air

Media player
Plane with the largest wingspan in the world takes flight
The world's largest aeroplane by wingspan has taken to the air.
The aircraft built by Stratolaunch is designed to act as a flying launch pad for satellites.
Its wingspan measures 385ft (117m) and on its maiden flight the jet reached speeds of about 170mph (274km/h).
14 Apr 2019
