Texas tornado: 'It looked like a bomb had gone off'
Several people were injured when a powerful storm hit the small town of Franklin, Texas, as storms batter the southern US.

Elsewhere in the state, two children were killed as a tree fell on their vehicle in Pollok.

  • 14 Apr 2019