Texas tornado: 'It looked like a bomb had gone off'
Several people were injured when a powerful storm hit the small town of Franklin, Texas, as storms batter the southern US.
Elsewhere in the state, two children were killed as a tree fell on their vehicle in Pollok.
14 Apr 2019
