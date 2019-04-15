Cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach at US border

Media player
Cellist Yo-Yo Ma plays Bach at US-Mexico border
The musician used the performance in Laredo, Texas, to make a statement on immigration.
15 Apr 2019
