Passengers rescue man from oncoming train
Video

Visually impaired man rescued from oncoming train by passengers

Surveillance footage captures subway passengers rescuing a visually impaired man from the track, as a train approaches.

He had fallen off the platform moments earlier in Bethesda, Maryland.

  • 15 Apr 2019
