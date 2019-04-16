Rival rallies for Trump and Omar
Ilhan Omar: Rival rallies for Trump and congresswoman

Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar's supporters have come out after US President Donald Trump's tweet about her discussing the 9/11 attacks.

Supporters of Mr Trump held a rival rally, as he visited the state on Monday.

