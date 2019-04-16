Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Marine crawls across Boston Marathon finish for fallen comrades
Marine Micah Herndon honoured three fallen comrades at the Boston Marathon, even crawling across the finish line after his legs gave way.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
16 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47956511/marine-crawls-across-boston-marathon-finish-for-fallen-comradesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window