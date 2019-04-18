Media player
Video
The Mueller report - in 60 seconds
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's redacted report into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election has been released.
Don't have time to read it all? We challenged Jane O'Brien to summarise what you need to know in 60 seconds.
18 Apr 2019
