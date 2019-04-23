Five numbers

Video

As the number of migrant arrivals at the US southern border increases, the Trump administration has taken measures with an aim to deter the migration. Now, US Attorney General William Barr has moved to expand indefinite detention for asylum seekers who have proven a credible fear for their safety. Here's what you need to know about what's going on.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.