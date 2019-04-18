Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mueller report: US Attorney General gives press conference
The long-awaited Mueller report into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US election campaign is due to be released to Congress on Thursday.
Some of the information gathered by the special counsel Robert Mueller will be not be made public.
US Attorney General William Barr is giving a press conference ahead of its publication amid accusations from Congressional Democrats that he is attempting to spin the findings.
-
18 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47978974/mueller-report-us-attorney-general-gives-press-conferenceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window