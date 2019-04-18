Media player
US Attorney General William Barr on Mueller report findings
US Attorney General William Barr has outlined the findings of the Mueller report, ahead of its long-awaited release.
He said 10 episodes involving President Trump were scrutinised for possible obstruction of justice.
He also said the report cleared the Trump team of collusion with the Russian government during the 2016 election.
