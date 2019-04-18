Media player
Mueller report has 'disturbing evidence of obstruction' - Nadler
Democrat and House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler reacts to the release of the Mueller report.
Mr Nadler is calling for Congress to get the full unredacted version of the 448-page document.
18 Apr 2019
