Why no charge of obstruction of justice?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mueller report: Why wasn't there obstruction of justice?
Why wasn't Donald Trump charged with obstruction of justice?
Why didn't the Special Counsel Robert Mueller interview the president in person?
Jonathan Turley, professor of constitutional law at George Washington University, looks for answers to these legal questions in the redacted report.
-
18 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-47985160/mueller-report-why-wasn-t-there-obstruction-of-justiceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window