'How Columbine changed my life'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'How the Columbine shooting changed my life'
Twelve students and a teacher were killed in the massacre in Colorado on 20 April 1999. It shocked the nation.
Frank DeAngelis was the school principal. He begins each day by saying the names of the 13 victims.
Samantha Haviland was a student at the time, and still suffers from PTSD and survivor's guilt. She has a message for the growing number of school shooting survivors in the US.
Reporter: Nada Tawfik, producer: Ashley Semler, cameraman: Andrew Herbert.
-
19 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window