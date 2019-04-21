'Columbine has a special place in my heart'
Bill Clinton: 'Columbine has a special place in my heart'

A remembrance ceremony has been held in Denver, Colorado to mark the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.

Twelve students and a teacher were murdered by two teenagers.

Bill Clinton, who was US president at the time of the shootings, addressed the crowd by video link.

  • 21 Apr 2019
