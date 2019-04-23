Remember Trump's last UK visit?

Media player
President Trump's UK state visit: Remember his last trip there?
US President Donald Trump is making a three-day state visit to the UK from 3 to 5 June.
From an inflatable "Trump baby" to awkward hand-holding, here's a reminder of his last trip, a working visit, there in July 2018.
23 Apr 2019
