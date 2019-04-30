Media player
Esperanza Spalding: A jazz singer looking to inspire a generation
A Grammy-winning jazz singer went to an under-privileged school in Washington as part of a push to make music play a bigger part in schools.
Video by Morgan Gisholt Minard, reporting by Jane O'Brien
30 Apr 2019
