'We didn't want to be squaws or sluts'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'We didn't want to be squaws or sluts'

The art of burlesque is helping this group of indigenous performers to reclaim their sexual identities in Vancouver, Canada.

Video by Dan Lytwyn

  • 06 May 2019
Go to next video: A Tribe Called Red will make you dance - and think