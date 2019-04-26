US woman recalls Ugandan safari kidnapping

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
American tourist Kimberly Endicott recounts Ugandan safari kidnapping
Kimberly Endicott and her driver were held hostage for five days after they were abducted at gunpoint. The California woman says she felt "pure fear" but later came to see her abductors in another light.
-
26 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-48074328/american-tourist-kimberly-endicott-recounts-ugandan-safari-kidnappingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window