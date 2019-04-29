Heavy flooding hits eastern Canada
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Heavy flooding hits eastern Canada

Thousands of people were told to evacuate their homes near Montreal in eastern Canada early on Sunday after rising floodwaters breached a dyke following heavy rain.

The barrier protecting Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac near Canada's second largest city gave way causing water up to 1.5m (5ft) deep to surge through the area.

  • 29 Apr 2019
Go to next video: Heavy rain and snow hit USA and Canada