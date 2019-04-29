Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heavy flooding hits eastern Canada
Thousands of people were told to evacuate their homes near Montreal in eastern Canada early on Sunday after rising floodwaters breached a dyke following heavy rain.
The barrier protecting Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac near Canada's second largest city gave way causing water up to 1.5m (5ft) deep to surge through the area.
-
29 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window