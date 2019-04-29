'I couldn't see his soul. I froze'

Media player
Rabbi describes seeing synagogue attacker
A rabbi who was injured in the deadly shooting at a synagogue near San Diego on Saturday has described the moment he faced the gunman.
Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein lost his right index finger in the attack, in which one woman died and two other people were injured.
A 19-year-old man named as John Earnest was arrested shortly afterwards in Poway, north of the Californian city.
29 Apr 2019
